February 10, 2020 / 8:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Reinsurer Scor's shares fall in Paris on Covea's interest in PartnerRe

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Shares in French reinsurer Scor fell on Monday after Covea, which owns a stake in Scor and previously tried to buy the company, entered talks to buy reinsurer PartnerRe from Italian investment group Exor .

Scor’s shares were down 1.6% in early session trading, among the worst performers on France’s SBF-120 index. Covea owns an 8.4% equity stake in Scor.

The sale of PartnerRe by Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler, to Covea could be worth around $9 billion.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair

