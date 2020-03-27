France's Covea says committed to PartnerRe deal with Exor

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - French insurer Covea said on Friday it was committed to the planned acquisition of a 100% stake in Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe from the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family Exor.

The two firms entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on March 3 just before coronavirus began having a major impact on European countries and markets.

Daily Il Sole 24 Ore cited a source close to Exor on Friday saying that the $9 billion euros deal made even more sense now and its terms were not being renegotiated.

A spokeswoman for Covea said the insurer was committed to the deal. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Edmund Blair)