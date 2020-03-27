Financials
March 27, 2020 / 1:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Covea says committed to PartnerRe deal with Exor

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - French insurer Covea said on Friday it was committed to the planned acquisition of a 100% stake in Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe from the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family Exor.

The two firms entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on March 3 just before coronavirus began having a major impact on European countries and markets.

Daily Il Sole 24 Ore cited a source close to Exor on Friday saying that the $9 billion euros deal made even more sense now and its terms were not being renegotiated.

A spokeswoman for Covea said the insurer was committed to the deal. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below