UPDATE 1-Exor to keep control of PartnerRe after Covea backs out of $9 bln purchase

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, said on Tuesday it would retain control of Bermuda-based reinsurer ParnerRe after French insurer Covea said it could no longer buy the firm under the agreed terms.

Exor earlier this year entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell PartnerRe to Covea in its entirety for $9 billion in cash.

In a statement Exor said PartnerRe had one of the highest capital and liquidity ratios in the global reinsurance industry and was not expected to be significantly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The board therefore reiterated its strong belief that a sale of PartnerRe on terms inferior to those established in the MoU fails to reflect the value of the company,” it said.

Unlisted Covea said in a separate statement that due to the “current unprecedented conditions and significant uncertainties threatening the global economic outlook” it had informed Exor that it was not able to complete the PartnerRe purchase under the agreed terms.

Exor, led by Agnelli scion John Elkann, bought PartnerRe for $6.9 billion in 2016 after a long hostile takeover battle.

Under the original terms of the agreement with Covea, Exor would have received an aggregate cash return of $3 billion from its purchase and disposal of PartnerRe, including dividends paid by the Bermuda-based group since 2016, Exor has said.