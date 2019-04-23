Partners Group to buy Norway's CapeOmega in $1.4 bln deal

OSLO, April 23 (Reuters) - Swiss-based Partners Group has agreed to acquire CapeOmega, a partner in Norwegian pipeline systems owner Gassled, from HitecVision for 1.2 billion euros ($1.35 billion), the companies said on Monday.

The deal cuts HitecVision’s stake in Gassled, owner of the world’s largest offshore gas transportation system, to 25.6 percent from 41.9 percent.

Partners Group, which manages 73 billion euros worth of assets, said it was looking forward to making more acquisitions in Norway.

“Partners Group will work closely with CapeOmega’s management team... to further expand in offshore infrastructure and related assets, with a focus on greenfield developments and brownfield acquisitions,” it added in a statement. ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)