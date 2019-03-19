Swiss asset manager Partners Group full-year EBITDA rises 7 pct

March 19 (Reuters) - Swiss asset manager Partners Group posted a 7 percent jump in full-year core profit to 882 million Swiss francs ($881.65 million), as it was able to deploy a significant amount of its clients’ capital in attractive private markets assets.

The Swiss company also hiked its dividend for 2018 to 22 francs per share, compared with 19 Swiss francs it had paid for 2017, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gross client demand came in at 13.3 billion euros boosted by broadening of its private debt offerings, and guided for gross client demand in a range 13 billion euros to 16 billion euros this year, Partners Group said. ($1 = 1.0004 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Rashmi Aich)