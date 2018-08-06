MOVES-Partners Group hires Guggenheim’s Stein for private debt team

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (LPC) - Partners Group has hired Tom Stein, head of capital markets at Guggenheim Capital Partners, for its private debt group, according to a company spokesperson.

Stein, who started at the firm in New York Monday, reports to Scott Essex, partner and head of private debt Americas at the firm, the spokesperson said. Stein is a managing director on the private debt Americas team.

A loan market veteran, Stein served as co-head of leveraged loan and high-yield capital markets at Goldman Sachs before joining Guggenheim.

Partners Group says its private debt business has US$15bn in assets, according to its website. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss Editing by Jon Methven)