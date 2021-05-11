REFILE-French car parts distributor PHE plans $546 mln listing in Paris

(Corrects to clarify company descriptor in paragraph 2)

May 11 (Reuters) - Auto spare parts distributor Parts Holding Europe (PHE) said on Tuesday it was planning a 450 million euros ($546.21 million) initial public offering (IPO) on Euronext Paris to pay down its debt.

The owner of Autodistribution and e-commerce brand Oscaro, operating in Western Europe, said the French financial markets authority has approved its registration document, a first step for its stock market listing in Paris.

PHE, also known as Autodis, had suspended its IPO plans in 2018 due to a "cautious" market environment. (reut.rs/2Q6n3xc)

The company said on Tuesday it was targeting revenues between 1.85 billion euros and 1.95 billion euros this year. ($1 = 0.8239 euros) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)