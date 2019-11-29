Clariant and Plant Advanced Technologies agree strategic partnership in cosmetics

ZURICH, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Clariant will take a 10% stake in French cosmetics ingredients maker Plant Advanced Technologies, the Swiss specialty chemicals company said on Friday, setting up a strategic partnership between the two companies.

The partnership combines PAT’s research in discovering and producing compounds from plant roots together with the marketing and sales expertise of Clariant’s Active Ingredients business, Clariant said.

The companies will work together to develop new premium products which will reach the market through Clariant’s global network, it added. (Reporting by John Revill Editing by Tassilo Hummel)