A federal appeals court on Friday reversed a win for Apple Inc in a lawsuit by a Texas-based company that claims the tech giant is infringing two of its patents on touchscreen technology.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit vacated the ruling of a lower-court judge in San Francisco who found the patents asserted by Zeroclick LLC of Tyler, Texas, were invalid because they were too indefinite.

