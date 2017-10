A federal appeals court on Wednesday made it easier for patent owners to amend the scope of their inventions in order to defeat validity challenges before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

In a rare en banc ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said PTAB erred in imposing the burden of proving the patentability of proposed substitute claims on patent owners.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gbZEVP