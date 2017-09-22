Home office not viable for jurisdiction in East Texas patent case – Fed Circ.

Allowing a sales executive to work from his home in eastern Texas did not mean Seattle-based supercomputer maker Cray Inc could be sued for patent infringement there, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ordered U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap to transfer a 2015 patent infringement lawsuit Waltham, Massachusetts-based Raytheon brought against Cray out of the Eastern District of Texas.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jRwXSu