A forum-selection clause for NexLearn’s SimWriter software program did not apply to a patent infringement lawsuit against a competitor, a federal appeals court held on Monday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed that a district court in Wichita, Kansas, where NexLearn is based, lacked jurisdiction over Minnesota-based Allen Interactions, which publishes ZebraZapps.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2suelsw