June 11, 2019

Supreme Court bars government agencies from using AIA review processes

Barbara Grzincic

U.S. government agencies cannot use the three review processes created by the America Invents Act (AIA) to challenge patents they are accused of infringing, the U.S. Supreme Court held in a 6-3 split on Monday.

The decision is a win for Return Mail Inc, an Alabama-based business that had sued the U.S. Postal Service for infringing its patent on a mail-sorting business. The Postal Service had used an AIA review process to invalidate a key part of Return Mail’s patent – a ruling the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed, 2-1, in 2017.

