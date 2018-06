A federal appeals court on Friday said it would not reconsider a recent decision that breathed new life into a patent holding company’s infringement case against Alphabet Inc’s Google LLC.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit refused to reconsider a March 12 ruling that vacated the dismissal of a lawsuit SimpleAir Inc filed against Google in 2016.

