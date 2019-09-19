IN BRIEF: Intra-Cellular Therapies loses fight for three-week addition to patent term

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Wednesday rejected biopharma Intra-Cellular Therapies’ bid to add another three weeks to a patent on a crystalline compound for treating a wide array of central nervous system disorders.

The appellate panel upheld the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s determination of what constitutes an appropriate “reply” by an applicant after the patent examiner issues a final determination under the Patent Term Adjustment (PTA) statute, which is designed to protect applicants from delays caused by the patent office.

