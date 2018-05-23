FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Federal Circuit affirms UCB BioPharma win on epilepsy drug patent

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the validity of UCB BioPharma’s patent on epilepsy drug Vimpat, dashing the hopes of more than a dozen other drugmakers who sought to make generic versions before the patent expires in March 2022.

The 2-1 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower-court judge who had rejected claims by Accord Healthcare, Mylan, Amneal, Sun Pharma, Allergan, Apotex and many others that UCB’s 1996 patent on Vimpat should not have been granted because it was an obvious modification of a 1993 patent issued to the same inventor.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2km7vSB

