FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Federal Circuit partly overturns patent ruling sought by Volkswagen
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 15, 2017 / 11:30 PM / 2 months ago

Federal Circuit partly overturns patent ruling sought by Volkswagen

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived three invalidated patent claims at issue in an infringement lawsuit against Volkswagen Group of America, overturning part of a ruling by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

In a unanimous three-judge opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the PTAB improperly invalidated three of the claims in a patent held by EmeraChem Holdings for reasons not raised in the challenge to the claims by any party in the proceeding.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rByfjd

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.