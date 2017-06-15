Federal Circuit partly overturns patent ruling sought by Volkswagen

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived three invalidated patent claims at issue in an infringement lawsuit against Volkswagen Group of America, overturning part of a ruling by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

In a unanimous three-judge opinion, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the PTAB improperly invalidated three of the claims in a patent held by EmeraChem Holdings for reasons not raised in the challenge to the claims by any party in the proceeding.

