Scientific instrument maker PerkinElmer Inc on Monday filed a patent infringement lawsuit against diagnostic testing company Alere Inc, a subsidiary of health care giant Abbott Laboratories.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based PerkinElmer sued Alere in federal court in Boston, alleging Alere’s Epoc blood analysis system infringed six patents covering microfluidic diagnostic testing technology.

