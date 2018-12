(Corrects auditor name in paragraph 1)

Dec 20 (Reuters) - British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings Plc said on Thursday it intends to appoint RSM UK Audit LLP as its new auditor, replacing Grant Thornton, after the company uncovered an accounting black hole in October.

The accounting scandal led to the resignations of the CFO and the CEO, with Chairman Luke Johnson stepping in to lend 20 million pounds of his own money to keep the company running. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)