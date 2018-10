Oct 26 (Reuters) - Patisserie Holdings said on Friday it had accepted the resignation of its finance director Chris Marsh, who has been suspended since the discovery of an error in its accounts.

The company, which owns Patisserie Valerie, also said it was reserving its position in respect of any potential claims it may have against Marsh, arrested earlier this month and released on bail. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)