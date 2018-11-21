UK watchdog probes Grant Thornton's audit of Patisserie's financial statements

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting watchdog said on Wednesday it had launched an investigation into the audit by Grant Thornton UK of cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings Plc’s financial statements for 2015-2017.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it was investigating the preparation and approval of Patisserie’s financial statements and other financial information by the company’s former Chief Financial Officer Christopher Marsh.

Patisserie has been under pressure since an accounting black hole was discovered in October, forcing Chief Executive Paul May and suspended CFO Marsh to step down. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)