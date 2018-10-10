Patisserie Valerie owner uncovers winding up petition for main subsidiary

Oct 10 (Reuters) - A winding up petition has been filed against the principal trading subsidiary of Patisserie Holdings , Stonebeach Ltd, the company said on Wednesday after suspending its shares in relation to an investigation into accounting irregularities.

The owner of the Patisserie Valerie chain said it had only just become aware of a petition filed on Sept. 14 which related to dues to the UK tax office (HMRC) and was engaging with HMRC to address it. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)