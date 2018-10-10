FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 10, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Patisserie Valerie owner uncovers winding up petition for main subsidiary

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - A winding up petition has been filed against the principal trading subsidiary of Patisserie Holdings , Stonebeach Ltd, the company said on Wednesday after suspending its shares in relation to an investigation into accounting irregularities.

The owner of the Patisserie Valerie chain said it had only just become aware of a petition filed on Sept. 14 which related to dues to the UK tax office (HMRC) and was engaging with HMRC to address it. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.