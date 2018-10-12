FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK anti-fraud agency investigates individual over Patisserie Valerie scandal

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened a criminal investigation into an unidentified individual after cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings said it had discovered a potential accounting fraud, the agency said on Friday.

News of the investigation comes just hours after the owner of the Patisserie Valerie chain said its suspended finance director Chris Marsh had been arrested and subsequently released on bail. bit.ly/2OWhbEb (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)

