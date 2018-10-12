FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 3:09 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Patisserie Valerie seeks 20 mln pounds to stay afloat

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The owner of Patisserie Valerie, the British cafe chain rocked by an accounting scandal, said on Friday it requires at least 20 million pounds ($26.30 million) to continue trading and to avoid the need to appoint administrators.

Patisserie proposed to raise about 15 million pounds through the issue of 30 million shares and enter a new 10 million pound loan agreement with leading shareholder Luke Johnson to provide immediate liquidity to the group, it said in a statement.

$1 = 0.7604 pounds Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

