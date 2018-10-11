FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Patisserie Valerie owner finds "material shortfall" in accounts, warns of shutdown

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Patisserie Valerie owner Patisserie Holdings said that it found a “material shortfall” between the reported and the actual finances of the company, a day after it launched an investigation into its accounts.

Patisserie Holdings added that without an immediate cash injection, it believed that there is no scope for the business to continue trading in current form.

The company said it was assessing all options available to keep its business afloat. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Keith Weir)

