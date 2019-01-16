Patisserie Valerie owner hires KPMG to review options

Jan 16 (Reuters) - British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings Plc said on Wednesday that it hired global consulting firm KPMG to assess options as it tries recover from an accounting scandal that cast doubt on the company’s future.

The Patisserie Valerie owner said thousands of false entries were made in its ledgers and that misstatement of its accounts was “extensive”.

Patisserie also said it would take more time to restate its financial accounts given the “devastating” nature of the fraud. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)