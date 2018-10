Oct 12 (Reuters) - Patisserie Valerie owner Patisserie Holdings said on Friday that Chris Marsh, its suspended finance director, was arrested by the police on Thursday night and had been released on bail.

Patisserie warned on Thursday that it is in danger of collapse if it cannot urgently raise capital after discovering a potential accounting fraud. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)