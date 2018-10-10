REFILE-Patisserie Valerie owner finds potential accounting fraud, suspends CFO

(Refiles to add dropped word in headline)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Cafe and casual dining company Patisserie Holdings said that it has found “significant, and potentially fraudulent accounting irregularities” and also suspended its CFO Chris Marsh.

The owner of Patisserie Valerie said in a trading update on Wednesday that the accounting irregularity may lead to a material change in its overall financial position and that its shares would remain suspended as it investigates its finiancial accounts. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)