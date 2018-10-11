UPDATE 1-Patisserie Valerie owner finds "material shortfall" in accounts, warns of collapse

(Adds background on fraud investigation)

By Ben Martin

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s Patisserie Holdings, the owner of the Patisserie Valerie cafe chain, has warned that it is at risk of collapse if it does not raise capital.

The company said on Thursday that it had found “a material shortfall” between its reported accounts and current financial status.

“Without an immediate injection of capital, the directors are of the view that that is no scope for the business to continue trading in its current form,” the firm said.

“As a consequence, the directors and the company’s professional advisers are assessing all options available to the business to keep it trading and will update the market in due course.”

Patisserie Holdings has swiftly unravelled since warning on Wednesday that its board had been notified of “significant, and potentially fraudulent, accounting irregularities.”

It halted trading in its London-listed shares, suspended its finance chief, Chris Marsh, and launched an investigation of its financial position.

That review discovered later on Wednesday that HM Revenue & Customs, the British tax office, had last month filed a winding up order against the company’s main trading subsidiary over 1.14 million pounds ($1.5 million) it claims it is owed. ($1 = 0.7552 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Martin in London Editing by Keith Weir)