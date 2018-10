Oct 24 (Reuters) - The winding up petition against Patisserie Valerie owner Patisserie Holdings’ operating unit has been dismissed by the UK’s High Court of Justice, Business and Property Courts the company said on Wednesday.

Britain’s HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) had filed a winding up petition against Stonebeach Limited, the main trading subsidiary of the cafe chain owner, over 1.14 million pounds the tax office says it is owed. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)