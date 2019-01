Jan 22 (Reuters) - British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings said on Tuesday it appointed audit firm KPMG as administrator after it was unable to renew its bank facilities.

The troubled company also said it did not have sufficient funding.

The company, which was hit by an accounting scandal, said that its Chairman Luke Johnson extended an unsecured, interest-free loan to ensure that the staff was paid wages for January. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)