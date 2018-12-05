Patisserie Valerie owner appoints Nick Perrin as interim CFO

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Scandal-hit Patisserie Holdings Plc said it had appointed Nick Perrin as interim chief financial officer, marking another top management change for the British cafe chain owner weeks after it appointed a new top boss.

Perrin’s appointment comes nearly two months after then CFO Chris Marsh, who was arrested following reported accounting irregularities and potential fraud.

Perrin was most recently the finance director of veterinary services provider CVS Plc, Patisserie said, adding that he had been appointed while the firm undertakes a process to appoint a permanent finance head.

The company, which owns the Patisserie Valerie chain, has been under pressure since an accounting black hole was discovered and reports emerged that its former chief executive and Marsh had been issued twice the number of shares it had disclosed in official filings, forcing both executives to step down. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)