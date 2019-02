Feb 14 (Reuters) - Private equity fund Causeway Capital Partners confirmed on Thursday that it had agreed to buy scandal-hit British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings from its administrators KPMG for an undisclosed sum.

The deal has been funded with investment from the Irish private equity fund and the new management of Patisserie, led by Chief Executive Officer Steve Francis, Causeway Capital said in an email. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)