October 31, 2018 / 5:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Restaurateur David Scott says has no plans to buy Patisserie Valerie

Oct 31 (Reuters) - David Scott, who used to run Druckers Vienna Patisserie, said on Wednesday he had no intention to make an offer or buy shares in Patisserie Valerie, the British cafe chain hit by an accounting scandal.

“Despite the media reports, I have not appointed nor do I intend to appoint a company to liaise with shareholders on my behalf and I have no interest in making an offer for or acquiring shares in Patisserie Valerie or any related companies,” Scott said in a statement. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

