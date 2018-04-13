FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 13, 2018 / 12:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Patterson-UTI Energy CEO's 2017 total compensation more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s Chief Executive William Hendricks’ 2017 compensation more than doubled to $14.25 million, the oil and gas driller disclosed in an SEC filing on Friday.

Hendricks, who has been serving the post since 2012, earned $6.23 million in 2016 when the average crude price in the U.S. was $43 a barrel. (bit.ly/2JJmwJC)

Oil is currently trading above $65 a barrel.

Patterson-UTI, which lost three employees at an explosion in an oil and gas well site earlier this year, had reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss in February due to higher costs. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.