Patterson-UTI Energy CEO's 2017 total compensation more than doubles

April 13 (Reuters) - Patterson-UTI Energy Inc’s Chief Executive William Hendricks’ 2017 compensation more than doubled to $14.25 million, the oil and gas driller disclosed in an SEC filing on Friday.

Hendricks, who has been serving the post since 2012, earned $6.23 million in 2016 when the average crude price in the U.S. was $43 a barrel. (bit.ly/2JJmwJC)

Oil is currently trading above $65 a barrel.

Patterson-UTI, which lost three employees at an explosion in an oil and gas well site earlier this year, had reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss in February due to higher costs. (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)