Paul Weiss cements West Coast launch with Orrick team in San Francisco

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is planting its flag in San Francisco, officially launching an office in the Bay Area with a team of prominent litigators from Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and a private equity partner from Kirkland & Ellis.

Melinda Haag, Walter Brown and Randy Luskey joined Paul Weiss’ new office as partners in its litigation department; Jeremy Veit, a longtime Kirkland veteran, is joining the corporate department.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36fLRYH