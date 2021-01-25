Paul Weiss lures Amazon, AB InBev dealmaker Veeraraghavan from Sullivan & Cromwell

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison has picked up a Sullivan & Cromwell dealmaker whose string of M&A hits includes advising on Anheuser-Busch InBev’s $123 billion merger with SABMiller.

Over his 15-year tenure at Sullivan & Cromwell, partner Krishna Veeraraghavan also handled major deals for Amazon.com, advising on its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods and its investment into Plug Power Inc., which supplies batteries for the online retailer’s fork lifts.

