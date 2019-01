New York law firm Paul Weiss Wharton Rifkind & Garrison on Sunday announced it had hired appellate advocate Kannon Shanmugam to lead its Washington, D.C. office and launch a U.S. Supreme Court practice at the firm.

New York-based Paul Weiss is a litigation powerhouse, known for securities cases and internal investigations, but until Shanmugam’s arrival has not had a dedicated Supreme Court practice.

