Singapore's Pavilion Energy hires Gazprom executive as CEO
December 5, 2017 / 9:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Singapore's Pavilion Energy hires Gazprom executive as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Pavilion Energy has appointed Gazprom executive Frederic Barnaud as its new chief executive, effective from February next year, the company said on Tuesday.

Barnaud, a French national, is currently the chief commercial officer of liquefied natural gas, oil and shipping for the Gazprom Marketing and Trading Group based in London.

He will replace Seah Moon Ming as chief executive of Pavilion Energy and its subsidiary Pavilion Gas.

Earlier this year, Seah was appointed chairman of Singapore’s SMRT Corp.

Pavilion Energy was set up in April 2013 by Temasek Holdings , Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, and is focused on LNG investment. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
