Lawyer’s widow seeks Supreme Court review of GSK win in generic Paxil case

The widow of an attorney who killed himself while taking Mylan Labs’ generic version of Paxil has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to restore the $3 million verdict she obtained after a five-week trial in federal court in Chicago last year against Paxil’s maker GlaxoSmithKline.

Attorneys for Wendy Dolin say the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals erred in reversing the verdict last August after finding “clear evidence” that the Food and Drug Administration would have rejected any attempt by GSK to beef up the drug’s warning label.

