Paychex Inc reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary

By Lynx Insight Service * Paychex Inc reported 70 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of 19 analysts for the quarter that ended in November was for earnings of 68 cents per share. * Revenue rose 15.3% to $990.70 million from a year ago; analysts expected $987.65 million. * Paychex Inc’s Reported EPS for the quarter was 72 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 1% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Paychex Inc shares had risen by 2.9% this quarter and gained 30.8% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $258.7 million. * Wall Street’s median 12-month price target for Paychex Inc is $84.00, about 3.9% below its recent price of $87.25. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is “hold” and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 “strong buy” or “buy,” 15 “hold” and 3 “sell” or “strong sell.” This summary was machine generated December 18 at 02:30 p.m. GMT.