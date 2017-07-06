Payday lenders can press lawsuit against banking regulators-ruling

Several U.S. payday lenders may pursue a lawsuit accusing federal banking regulators of engaging in a wide-ranging campaign to put their industry out of business, a federal judge in Washington, DC has ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler rejected a motion by the government to dismiss the 2014 lawsuit, which accuses the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve of exerting back-room pressure on banks to stop doing business with payday lenders and stigmatizing the lenders as high-risk.

