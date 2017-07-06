FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Payday lenders can press lawsuit against banking regulators-ruling
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 6, 2017 / 9:57 PM / a month ago

Payday lenders can press lawsuit against banking regulators-ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Several U.S. payday lenders may pursue a lawsuit accusing federal banking regulators of engaging in a wide-ranging campaign to put their industry out of business, a federal judge in Washington, DC has ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Gladys Kessler rejected a motion by the government to dismiss the 2014 lawsuit, which accuses the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve of exerting back-room pressure on banks to stop doing business with payday lenders and stigmatizing the lenders as high-risk.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tmwNVM

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.