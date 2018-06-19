FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 9:57 PM / in an hour

Watchdog group wins release of records on payday loan study

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Washington-based watchdog group Campaign for Accountability can have access to correspondence between a state university statistics professor who authored a study favorable to the payday loan industry and the group that funded her work, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled.

In a decision on Monday, the state’s highest court said the Consumer Credit Research Foundation (CCRF), the group that contracted Kennesaw State University Professor Jennifer Priestley to produce the study, cannot block release of the records under Georgia’s Open Records Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yq7OWn

