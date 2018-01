Jan 17 (Reuters) - French payments specialist Ingenico agreed to buy New Zealand payment network Paymark for NZ$190 million ($137.5 million).

Ingenico said the deal is a “strong springboard” to deploy its strategy to provide payment solutions and services across all channels in the Pacific region. ($1 = 1.3820 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Gdynia; Editing by Sunil Nair)