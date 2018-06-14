Judge sends lawsuit over PayPal charity website to arbitration

A federal judge in Chicago has ruled that PayPal can force arbitration of a proposed class action alleging that the company’s charitable donations website “Giving Fund” withheld donations from some of the intended groups.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman said the plaintiffs, an Illinois consumer and five charities, are bound by a user agreement with the online payments company that mandates binding arbitration of any dispute.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HNqVJ9