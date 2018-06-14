FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
June 14, 2018 / 12:09 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Judge sends lawsuit over PayPal charity website to arbitration

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Chicago has ruled that PayPal can force arbitration of a proposed class action alleging that the company’s charitable donations website “Giving Fund” withheld donations from some of the intended groups.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman said the plaintiffs, an Illinois consumer and five charities, are bound by a user agreement with the online payments company that mandates binding arbitration of any dispute.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HNqVJ9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.