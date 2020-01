Jan 29 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 13% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as it spent more on acquisitions and technology.

The company’s net income fell to $507 million, or 43 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $584 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $4.96 billion from $4.23 billion. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Anna Irrera in New York; Editing by Maju Samuel)