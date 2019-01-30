Company News
January 30, 2019 / 10:02 PM / in 2 hours

PayPal quarterly profit falls but beats estimates

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates, but its revenue outlook for the first three months of 2019 fell short of expectations, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.

Excluding one-time items, the digital payments company earned 69 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 67 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income fell to $584 million, or 49 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $620 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $4.23 billion from $3.74 billion.

For the first quarter, PayPal said it expects revenue between $4.08 billion and $4.13 billion, falling short of analysts’ average $4.16 billion estimate. The company reaffirmed its revenue outlook for the full year. (Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below