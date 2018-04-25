FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 8:23 PM / in 2 hours

PayPal reports 33 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc reported a 33.1 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as more customers used the payment processor’s platform for transactions.

The company’s net income rose to $511 million, or 42 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $384 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $3.69 billion from $2.98 billion, while payments volume rose 31.5 percent to $132.36 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

