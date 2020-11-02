PayPal beats profit estimates as pandemic boosts online shopping

FILE PHOTO: The German headquarters of the electronic payments division PayPal is pictured at Europarc Dreilinden business park south of Berlin in Kleinmachnow, Germany, August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

(Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Monday, driven by a surge in online spending from consumers staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the e-commerce payments processor forecast current-quarter profit below expectations, sending its shares down more than 6% in extended trade.

For the fourth quarter, PayPal expects adjusted profit to grow in a range of 17% to 18%, while analysts had estimated a growth of about 24%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company processed $247 billion in payments during the quarter, up 38% from a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, PayPal earned $1.07 per share. Analysts had expected it to earn 94 cents per share.

Net income jumped to $1.02 billion, or 86 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $462 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 25% to $5.46 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $5.43 billion.