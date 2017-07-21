FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Blackstone, CVC make $3.7 bln bid for payments firm Paysafe
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 21, 2017 / 6:21 AM / a month ago

Blackstone, CVC make $3.7 bln bid for payments firm Paysafe

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - A consortium of Blackstone and CVC Capital Partners has made a 2.86 billion pound ($3.71 billion) takeover proposal for payments processing company Paysafe Group, the British group said on Friday.

The 590 pence per share all-cash offer represents a premium of an about 9 percent premium to Paysafe's closing price as of Thursday.

In a separate statement, Paysafe also said it had agreed to buy U.S. peer Merchants Choice Payments Solutions for $470 million, joining a growing number of deals in the sector, including a 7.7 billion pounds bid for Britain's Worldpay by U.S. credit card processor Vantiv.

Payments companies have become targets for credit card companies and banks seeking to capitalise on a switch from cash transactions to paying by smartphone or other mobile device. ($1 = 0.7701 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.